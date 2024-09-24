The Detroit Lions ended the 2023 season with a heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. That loss was felt heavily by NFL fans across the country, who were rooting for the Lions to make their first ever Super Bowl berth. Unfortunately, a handful of bad actors took the loss too far and put the security of Dan Campbell and his family into danger.

Dan Campbell and his family were repeatedly targeted by unwanted visitors at their home in Bloomfield Township, according to police reports obtained by The Detroit News. This including multiple events in late January after the team lost the NFC Championship Game.

There are at least four police reports involving Campbell's home in January of 2024. Those reports are filled with details about unwanted visitors, phone calls, and a social media post that shared their address.

After the NFC Championship Game loss, someone posted Campbell's address on Snapchat and called the coach a “dumb f— trying to go for it.” The NFL Security Department identified the person who made the post. As it turns out, it was a classmate who is one year younger than Campbell's daughter.

Dan Campbell declined a request to talk about the incident on Friday.

“No disrespect, man, I don't even want to go there with any of it,” Campbell said. “It's all good. Man, I've got a job to do. My primary job here is to coach this team and have them prepared every week. I've got to do my job, and that's the sole focus.”

All of this has resulted in Campbell and his family listing their home for sale. They were forced to move to a more secure location, despite loving their Bloomfield Township home.

Lions coach Dan Campbell has listed his house for sale following incident

Crain's Business Detroit writer Nick Manes wrote an article last week that describes the incident. It also provides details on Campbell's former residence.

The home in question is steeped in Detroit sports history. It was built in 2013 by former Detroit Red Wings Hall of Fame forward Igor Larionov. It has been listed for $4.5 million and is already pending a sale. The potential buyers are apparently a couple who are “big” Lions fans.

Manes added that “the home features ‘an awe-inspiring 2-story foyer that sets the tone for the home’s opulent interiors,' according to the listing, and features ‘expansive, light-filled living and entertaining areas (as well as a) pristine white marble chef’s kitchen.'”

Thankfully, the Detroit News has confirmed that no police calls have been made relating to Campbell's new residence.