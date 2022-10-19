D’Andre Swift gives fantasy football managers a glimmer of hope for Week 7 vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions may soon be getting back their star running back D’Andre Swift.

Swift has been limited to just three games this season due to a shoulder injury. But the third-year running back is readying for his return to the field. And it may come this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to ESPN’s Detroit Lions writer Eric Woodyard, Swift stated on Wednesday that he is “pushing towards” playing on Sunday.

Swift also explained how he has dealt with his injury, stating, “Like I said, All I can do is control what I can control, and that is getting better. It is what it is, football, everybody is going through stuff, injuries. Some stuff we play through, some things we can’t. We try to play through them, but it is what it is.”

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift says “it’s been tough” being out but he’s “doing a better job mentally” with progress everyday toward returning. Still no firm update on if he’ll play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/f2hzfhHTcf — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 19, 2022

Swift added, “It’s been tough, it’s been tough. Doing a better job mentally every day, progress every day, little steps, progress every day.

When on the field, D’Andre Swift has been one of the most explosive players in the NFL. And the Lions have leaned on him heavily. The issue is that Swift has struggled to stay healthy. He is yet to play a full season, missing at least three games in each of his first two seasons. That will be the case once again in 2022.

Throughout his young career, Swift has already recorded 408 touches, going for 2,255 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns. He has also been highly effective through both the air and ground. He has recorded 116 receptions for 886 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. On the ground, he has accounted for 1,369 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Upon his return, Swift will be inserted right back into the Lions starting lineup. It is all but guaranteed that the Lions will once again approach their backfield with both Swift and Jamaal Willians taking turns leading the charge.