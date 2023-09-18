The Detroit Lions may have to play their next game or two without running back David Montgomery, who suffered a lower-body injury during Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home. Montgomery did not sound too optimistic about his short-term status when asked about his injury after the Seahawks game, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Lions’ RB David Montgomery, who did not finish Sunday’s game and was limping after, told reporters he it would take “a couple weeks” for his quad injury to heal.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That sound you just heard was the collective howls of fantasy football managers who have David Montgomery on their teams. He was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks game.

As for the Lions, Montgomery's injury comes across as a sign for them to give rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs a heavier workload in the team's ground attack. Gibbs rushed for just 17 yards on seven carries against the Seahawks, an inefficient performance that he will have to forget, as he prepares for a lead role, at least while Montgomery is out.

If Montgomery does indeed sit out the next two games of the Lions, that means he will not see action until Week 5 of the season when Detroit hosts the Carolina Panthers.

Apart from Montgomery, the Lions also saw pass rusher James Houston suffer an injury against the Seahawks.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year deal worth $18 million back in March — before they traded D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles.