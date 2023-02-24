Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will be remaining with the team for the foreseeable future after the team signed him to a contract extension, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday.

The multi-year agreement is not fully completed but “should be soon,” per Fowler.

Glenn interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts this offseason, and also spoke with the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos last year, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

The 50-year-old has spent the last two seasons as the Lions’ defensive coordinator, after previously working under Dan Campbell in New Orleans for five seasons as the organization’s defensive backs coach. He spent two years with the Cleveland Browns as assistant defensive backs coach beforehand.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Glenn is one of the more well-respected coaches in the Lions’ ranks due to his long NFL career as a cornerback and his ability to connect with players,” wrote Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit. “That said, the Lions defense has struggled in his two years as the team’s defensive coordinator. In 2021, they ranked 31st in points allowed, and they only improved to 28th this past season.”

“I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job,” Campbell said October. “He gives us our best hope, our best option to run this defense.”

Glenn is a former three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, playing 15 years in the NFL. He had stints with five different teams, including the New York Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Saints.