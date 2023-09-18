The Detroit Lions absorbed their first loss of the season on Sunday, as they got handed a 37-31 overtime loss by the Seattle Seahawks. Defense was a glaring issue for the Lions in that contest and it may not get any better for them on that end of the field with linebacker James Houston suffering a lower-body injury during the Seahawks game, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Lions pass-rusher James Houston suffered a fractured ankle, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, an injury that knocks him out at least 6-8 weeks. He’ll have more testing today to determine if he’ll need surgery and how much longer he would be out. Houston had 8 sacks last year.”

Before he left Week 2's game against the Seahawks, Houston was only able to record a lone tackle.

Not having Houston for an extended period of time hurts Detroit's stop unit that allowed Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to pass for 328 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. With Houston out for multiple weeks, the Lions will have to find someone who will step up and help mitigate the impact of the second-year defender.

Houston was a mild surprise for the Lions in 2022 when he recorded a total of eight sacks in only seven games played (two starts). Not much was expected of him in his first year in the pros when he was taken by Detroit in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft but turned heads eventually with his productive play on the field.

The Lions, who are 1-1, will play the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 3.