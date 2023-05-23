The Detroit Lions signed OL Germain Ifedi in their offensive line squad to add protection for Jared Goff. The move was announced by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Ifedi’s last team was the Atlanta Falcons where he would help the team earn a second-place tie in the NFC South. With him in the Falcons’ offensive line, the team finished with a 7-10 record.

The 6-foot-5 Ifedi has an enormous stature. This helps him in pass protection. More than that, defenses have a hard time getting past him. His decent center of gravity control despite weighing 325 pounds is why. His aggressiveness often helps him take on defenders well, which should be a good fit for Jared Goff. More than Ifedi’s skills, he has a great veteran IQ as he has been in the league for nearly seven years. His experience and leadership in the offensive line should help in keeping the Lions in line.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ifedi started his career with the Seattle Seahawks and stayed there for four seasons. He’s had a lot of great quarterback protection experience for Russell Wilson in that span of time.

After his stint with the Seahawks, he signed with the Chicago Bears. Ifedi had a rocky run with Chicago, suffering from two notable injuries that kept him from getting much playing time. During Week 1, Ifedi had a triceps injury, which forced him into the reserved list for a while. He returned in the same season but sustained a calf injury during Week 13.

Germain Ifedi is a huge addition for the Lions, especially amid the need to execute better with Goff at quarterback. Off the field, his intangibles and leadership could help some young guns thrive.