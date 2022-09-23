Lions defense facing battle as Aidan Hutchinson still not practicing

The Detroit Lions might be without their star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson heading into Week 3.

After injuring his thigh in Week 2, Hutchinson missed both Wednesday and Thursday’s practice. His availability for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings will be heavily determined by if he can practice on Friday.

D’Andre Swift back at open portion of practice Thursday. Still no Aidan Hutchinson or Jonah Jackson. Didn’t see Tracy Walker, but I know he and his wife are expecting a baby. Not sure if related or not. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 22, 2022

Through the first two games of his career, Hutchinson has been exactly what the Lions were hoping for when they selected him second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In Week 1, Hutchinson was a force but did not fill the stat sheet. He recorded just one total tackle in his debut.

But Week 2 was a different story for Aidan Hutchinson. He was the star of Lion’s defense, recording six total tackles and three sacks. All three of his sacks came in the first half.

Aidan Hutchinson sustained his thigh injury in the second half. While he continued to play, he wasn’t as effective as he was in the first two quarters.

Even if Hutchinson is ready to go on Sunday, the Lion’s defense will be in for a challenge. A Vikings offense, led by Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook will be on a mission after a poor outing in Week 2.

The Lion’s defense has struggled to stop opponents from scoring over the first two games. They have allowed nine touchdowns, and a total of 65 points over the first two contests.

While the Vikings put up just seven points in Week 2, they have the necessary firepower to score at will. The Lion’s defense will have their hands full. If Aidan Hutchison is unable to suit up, it could become even more difficult.