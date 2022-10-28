Lions get massive D’Andre Swift boost ahead of Week 8 vs. Dolphins

D’Andre Swift is expected to play in Week 8 for the Detroit Lions, per Adam Schefter. He was previously listed on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. The running back hasn’t played since Week 3 due to the injury.

“It’s alright,” Swift previously said, per Lions Wire.. “Going in the right direction. Making steps each day, taking it day by day is all I can do. But I’m definitely going in the right direction. I’m pushing to (play). I’m pushing towards that.”

D’Andre Swift rushed for 231 yards through the season’s first 3 games. Additionally, he added a touchdown. Swift adds versatility due to his pass-catching prowess. He reeled in 8 receptions to open the season for the Lions.

D’Andre Swift rushed for over 600 yards in just 13 games last year. He also scored 15 touchdowns for Detroit.

Swift will help the Lions upon his return, but Detroit is likely too far gone to make any sort of playoff run. They enter Week 8 sporting an underwhelming 1-5 record on the season. Nevertheless, Detroit still wants D’Andre Swift on the field so he can continue his development. The 23-year old features a high-ceiling and the Lions believe he’s someone who can turn into a star player down the road.

The Lions recently received injury updates on Amon-Ra St. Brown and TJ Hockenson.

St. Brown’s chances of playing on Sunday reportedly increased after returning to practice this week. However, Hockenson missed practice earlier this week. Fortunately, he was removed from the injury report as well.

D’Andre Swift and the Lions will need all hands on deck as they try to upset the Miami Dolphins.