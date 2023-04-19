Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

TCU running back Kendre Miller is finishing up a third-consecutive week of Top-30 visits as he meets the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, according to NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“#TCU RB Kendre Miller is finishing up a third consecutive week of Top 30 visits today, as he’s meeting with the #Lions, source said,” wrote Rapoport. “The star runner also visited with the #Jaguars and #Panthers earlier in the week.”

Kendre Miller, a former 3-star recruit out of Mount Enterprise, Texas, chose the Horned Frogs over offers from UTSA, Southern Miss and Wyoming when he committed to TCU’s 2020 class, according to 247Sports. He ran for just under 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns during the 2022 season for the Horned Frogs, earning more rushing yards than running backs Emari Demercado, Emani Bailey and quarterback Max Duggan combined.

Kendre Miller declared for the 2023 NFL Draft in January, taking to Instagram to show his appreciation for his coaches and teammates at TCU.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“For as long as I can remember, all I wanted to do was play football at the highest level,” Kendre Miller wrote. “Thanks to God, I have the opportunity and sacrifice of my family, I was given the opportunity to earn a scholarship and fulfill my dream of playing big-time, Division 1 football.

“I will always appreciate the coaches here at TCU, especially Coach Dykes and Coach Jones.”

Former Lions running back Jamaal Williams signed a 3-year, $12-million deal with the New Orleans Saints in March after rushing for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns in 17 games played and nine starts during the 2022 season.

“I just wanna say thank you to all the Detroit fans and everybody apart of the hidden village of the den,” Williams wrote. “I’ve grown a lot just from those two years and I appreciate every experience I had with every person I came to encounter while I was there.”