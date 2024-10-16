The Detroit Lions may have delivered the fifth-worst defeat in Dallas Cowboys history on Sunday, but it came at a steep price. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a gruesome, season-ending leg injury in the third quarter that required emergency surgery. It ended his season in which he was considered a top contender to win Defensive Player of the Year for 2024.

But in the meantime, the business of football must go on. While the Lions have already made one addition to their team in Hutchinson's absence, general manager Brad Holmes has made a significant move in retaining a key player already on the roster.

According to multiple reports, Defensive tackle Alim McNeill has been re-signed to a four-year contract extension, keeping him with the franchise through the 2028 NFL season. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, who also reported that the deal is worth $97 million with $55 million guaranteed.

Thanks to his new deal, McNeill becomes the fourth highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. The only players at his position making more than him are Nnamdi Madubuike of the Baltimore Ravens, Christian Wilkins of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs.

McNeill is the second Lions player to agree to a contract extension in the last week; the team also re-signed David Montgomery to a two-year, $18.25 million extension.

Alim McNeill is a 2021 Lions Draft pick

McNeill, currently in the final year of his rookie contract, was drafted by the Lions with the 72nd overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played college football at NC State, where he put up an impressive stat line of 77 tackles, 10 sacks, one interception, and one touchdown, earning All-American honors in his junior season.

He became Detroit's starting defensive tackle ahead of the 2023 season, though he missed a handful of games after suffering a knee injury in Week 13. So far in 2024, he's amassed 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss.