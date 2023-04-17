Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

The Detroit Lions are bringing back cornerback Saivion Smith, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

“The Lions are re-signing versatile DB Saivion Smith, source said, an incredible comeback,” Rapoport tweeted. “Smith suffered a scary neck injury against the Patriots in his first start, then had offseason disc surgery. Now healthy again, he’s back in Detroit.”

In a game against the Patriots on Oct. 9, 2022, Smith suffered a neck injury during the second defensive play of the game, resulting in him being placed on a backboard by medical personnel and stretchered onto an ambulance and taken to hospital.

Smith was diagnosed with a concussion but didn’t suffer any significant neck damage and had regained full motor function by the end of the game when the media received their first update. He ended up undergoing neck surgery and missing the entire rest of the 2022-23 season.

Smith has played on six different NFL teams since 2019, including a stint with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2020.

It looks like the 25-year-old has made a full recovery from his injuries, which is great news for Lions fans. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

“Smith’s re-signing indicated that he is now healthy enough to pass a league physical and deepens an overhauled Lions’ secondary,” wrote Erik Schlitt of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit on Monday. “His positional versatility will give Smith a legitimate chance to make the Lions’ 53-man roster, but he will have some improved competition for a role.”

Regardless of how he is utilized in 2023, Saivion Smith returning to the field less than a year after the scary neck injury is excellent news.