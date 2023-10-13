Detroit Lions running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight has suffered a shoulder injury that will force him to miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This deals another blow to the Lions' running back room as rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is also dealing with an injury of his own as he didn't practice Thursday due to a hamstring problem. If Gibbs can't play Sunday along with the Knight news, the Lions would only have workhorse David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds on the roster.

Certainly, one would think they'd find ways to add to the running back room with all the injuries as Devine Ozigbo is available to be activated from the practice squad.

Zonovan Knight's short career so far

Knight was in the midst of his second season in the NFL after going undrafted and then getting signed by the New York Jets in May 2022. He started four games for the team until he was waived in August 2023. He was later signed by the Lions to their practice squad shortly after and activated to the roster on Sept. 19.

The second-year running back sustained the injury after trying to gain extra yards by putting his shoulder down into two defenders towards the end of the third quarter. It might seem like a routine football play at first, but it didn't end well for Knight as he was taken to the sideline after to get examined.

Knight went on social media to give his reaction to the injury the day it occurred. He's already ready to overcome the hurdles necessary to get back on the field.

“Watch how God turns this setback into something real special,” Knight said.

The Lions are currently 4-1 with their next test against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. As they're trying to capture the NFC North crown, their running game will be vital to their success.