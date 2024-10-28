Despite their 52-14 blowout of the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, the Detroit Lions narrowly avoided a major loss. Starting linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez re-aggravated his hurt ankle in the game but avoided a major injury.

Rodriguez will likely be out Week 9 but avoided a high ankle sprain that would have caused further absences, according to Jordan Schultz. Rodriguez left the game in the first quarter and was later seen being carted from the sideline to the locker room. He did not record a stat at the time of his departure.

A major injury to Rodriguez would have been a blow to the Lions' defense, which is already without multiple key contributors. The Lions will miss star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Derrick Barnes for the rest of the season. A high ankle sprain would have put Rodriguez at risk of becoming the fifth defensive starter to land on injured reserve.

Beyond Hutchinson and Barnes, the Lions also have traditional starters Emmanuel Moseley, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Marcus Davenport on injured reserve. Brodric Martin, Kyle Peko, and John Cominsky also join them with long-term injuries on defense.

Through the first eight weeks of 2024, Rodriguez is seventh on the team with 26 total tackles. His two sacks are second on the team among active players behind Alim McNeill's 2.5.

Lions cruise to easy win despite Malcolm Rodriguez injury

Rodriguez's injury did not appear to affect Detroit too much as they easily ran through the Titans. Tennessee played the game led by Mason Rudolph without Will Levis but had most of their troubles on defense. The Titans had no answers for Jared Goff and the Lions' offense that put up six touchdowns for 52 total points.

Rudolph had a respectable game with 266 passing yards and two total touchdowns but turned the ball over twice. His lone passing score of the game went to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the second quarter, one drive after he punched in an 11-yard touchdown with his legs.

Even without Rodriguez, the Lions' defense forced four total turnovers in the game. Linebacker Trevor Nowaske — who saw additional snaps in Rodriguez's absence — recorded an interception along with safety Kerby Joseph. Carlton Davis III and Isaiah Thomas also each recovered a fumble; one from Calvin Ridley and one from Chig Okonkwo.

Shockingly, Goff threw for just 85 yards in a game that he allowed his running backs to dominate. On just 18 pass attempts, Goff completed 12 and threw three touchdowns. David Montgomery threw another score on a trick play on top of his rushing touchdown while Jahmyr Gibbs dominated with 127 yards on the ground and a trip to the end zone.