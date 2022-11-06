Lions’ D’Andre Swift plan vs. Packers will perplex fantasy football managers

The Detroit Lions have a difficult NFC North rivalry matchup against the Green Bay Packers on the slate for Sunday in Week 9, but the team provided a worrying update on star running back D’Andre Swift ahead of the clash. According to Adam Schefter, Swift, who was considered questionable to play, is expected to suit up in a limited role, much to the chagrin of his fantasy football owners.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Lions’ RB D’Andre Swift, listed as questionable for Sunday due to shoulder and ankle injuries, is expected to play vs. the Packers, but in a limited role like last week, per source. Lions are trying to manage Swift’s snaps to get the most out of him.”

It’s a perplexing decision from Dan Campbell and Co. not to simply rest the young running back in hopes of getting him back to full strength sooner than later. Instead, the Lions will trot Swift out there but manage his snaps, leaving his fantasy football outlook for the week in complete disarray.

It’s likely Jamaal Williams will be the featured back for the Lions against the Packers, which begs the question as to why Detroit doesn’t simply keep Swift on the sideline for an extra week. At 1-6, the playoffs are a total long shot, so getting their young RB back to full health seems like it’d take a priority over a mid-season clash against the Packers.

This season, D’Andre Swift has featured in just four games while dealing with injuries. He started each of the first three games of the season before getting sidelined until Week 8. In total, he’s rushed 32 times for 237 yards and one touchdown, while catching 13 receptions on 17 targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns.