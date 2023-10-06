At 3-1 to start the season, the Detroit Lions find themselves in a comfortable yet unfamiliar spot. This is easily the best start the team has had in decades. A big part of their success is due to their offense becoming one of the best in the league. With weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, and even Josh Reynolds, the team is looking hot. Now, the Lions are set to welcome back another key piece in Jameson Williams.

Williams, who was suspended to start the season, is likely to make his return soon in Week 5 vs. the Panthers. Many fantasy football owners are wondering what will Jameson Williams' workload look like in his return to the Lions. Well, OC Ben Johnson promised that if he is indeed declared active, Detroit will have some plays for the second-year wide-out, per NBC Sports.

“Yeah, I would say this — not just about Jamo (Jameson Williams) but about all of our guys — whoever we have up on game day, we have a place for. They have a role,” Johnson said in his press conference. “Some guys more than others, but every week, everyone — we’re intentional about getting everyone involved in doing things that they’re capable of doing… But here’s what I’ll say about Jamo, if he’s active this week, then he will have plays in for him this week. It’s like that with all of our skill guys.”

That's certainly encouraging for fantasy owners. Had Jameson Williams not been suspended to start the year, he'd likely have started the season on more rosters. Those who picked him knew full well that he was a draft-and-stash option for when he returns. The Lions WR had some encouraging moments last season where he looked like a bona fide stud.

However, there are some complications with Jameson Williams' production in fantasy this season. Josh Reynolds is emerging as a solid WR2 guy for the Lions this season. Detroit also does a lot of damage in the run game with Montgomery and occasionally Jahmyr Gibbs. Of course, there's also Amon-Ra St. Brown that will eat up a lot of the targets in the passing game.

Still, there's room for Jamo to carve out a role in the Lions' offense. With St. Brown nursing an abdominal injury, Williams could see more targets against a weakened Panthers defense.