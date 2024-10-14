The Detroit Lions could not have been more dominant in their Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys, giving the team many reasons to celebrate after the fact. After complimenting his team on their effort in the game, head coach Dan Campbell handed out the game balls in the locker room with one going to quarterback Jared Goff.

Campbell listed out Goff's stats and handed him a ball after saying he felt that Week 6 was the closest he believes the team has been as a cohesive unit. The 48-year-old gave the second game ball to safety Brian Branch, after which Goff praised Campbell, calling the coach the team's rock and giving the game ball back to him.

“Out f******** head coach, that's our f****** rock, man,” Goff said. “We're in f****** Dallas, in his f******* place where he played. Game ball goes to him.”

As a player, Campbell was drafted by the New York Giants in 1999 as a tight end out of Texas A&M. After four years in New York, he signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in 2003, where he spent the next three seasons. Campbell then signed with the Lions, where he would functionally end his athletic career.

Lions move to second in NFC North in Week 6

It has been highly publicized that through the first six weeks of the year, the NFC North has become the first division in the modern era with every team having at least four wins. The Lions joined the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears as the three teams with four wins but are a half-game ahead of them with a 4-1 record as opposed to 4-2. The Minnesota Vikings lead the way with a spotless 5-0 record.

The Lions' lone loss of the year came in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game that slipped through their hands in the second half. Since the loss, Detroit has gone on a three-game win streak with their offense leading the way by scoring over 40 points in each of their last two games.

Similarly, both the Packers and Bears have also found their offensive rhythms in the past two weeks after sputtering out of the gate. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has seemingly hit his stride for Chicago while Jordan Love's return from injury has energized Green Bay.

Campbell's squad will begin divisional play in Week 7 against the aforementioned Vikings in what will be arguably the biggest matchup of the week. The game will mark the Lions' second straight road game as they will get a few days at home before traveling to Minneapolis.