The Detroit Lions were dealt a serious injury scare to one of their offensive weapons in wide receiver Quintez Cephus on Tuesday. But from the early reports, it looks like the team may have managed to dodge a serious bullet.

Cephus was able to complete a difficult catch, connecting with quarterback Jared Goff to win a 1-on-1 drill. But in doing so, he suffered a leg injury that left him writhing in pain before being helped off the field.

Given the slew of training camp injuries throughout the league, it’s hard not to be fearing the worst when it comes to these types of leg injuries. But according to Lions coach Dan Campbell, the outlook on Quintez Cephus was “much more optimistic” than initially thought.

Via ESPN insider Adam Schefter:

Lions’ WR Quintez Cephus, who was helped off the practice field Tuesday with an apparent leg injury, “will be down for we feel like a short period of time, but I think he’s going to be OK,” said Detroit HC Dan Campbell.

With the start of the NFL season still weeks away, it sounds like there’s a good chance that Quintez Cephus is good to go for their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Wisconsin product is entering his third season with the Detroit Lions and second season catching passes with Jared Goff at QB.

He had previously dealt with injuries limiting what fans were hoping to be a strong sophomore campaign from him last year. Hopefully this injury setback doesn’t hinder him from bouncing back strong in year 3.