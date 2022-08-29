The Detroit Lions, like many teams around the NFL, have a ton of questions heading into the new season. However, the team provided an answer to one of their position battles on Sunday night.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that Jeff Okudah has won a starting role at cornerback. He will play opposite rising star Amani Oruwariye.

“Yeah I would say that,” Campbell told MLive after their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I would say it’s looking like that. There is nothing after these two weeks that would tell me that’s not his job right now.”

The former Ohio State standout beat out Will Harris for the role. The Lions head coach told reporters that Harris will have a role on defense, but it’s simply Okudah’s time right now.

“We think there’s other things Will can do for us, as well, besides special teams,” Campbell said. “He can probably play a little nickel for us, he can play some dime. So his versatility is something that we really value, as well.

“But love where Jeff is going, love how he did step up to the challenge. He answered the bell. He wasn’t afraid of the competition and he went after it. I would say he’s earned his spot.”

The news comes off the back of a promising preseason for the former Lions third overall pick. Okudah struggled in his rookie season before suffering a torn Achilles in last year’s season opener.

The Lions cornerback took to Twitter following the game to express his reaction to the news.

Thank you for all the support through the highs and lows… God is good. 🙏🏾 — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) August 29, 2022

The Lions open their 2022 season against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 11. Detroit hopes Okudah will be a major piece in turning the franchise’s fortunes around.