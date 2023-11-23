Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs showed off his epic NFL Thanksgiving-themed cleats before kick-off vs the Packers.

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs is on the field with style against the Green Bay Packers on NFL Thanksgiving. Jacobs showed off his epic Thanksgiving-themed blue cleats before kick-off at Ford Field. Video courtesy of @JerryJacobsFans:

🤣😭🔥 classic. Best cleats game in the NFL & this confirms it lmao pic.twitter.com/dUQrMwt8Fw — Jerry Jacobs Fans (@JerryJacobsFans) November 23, 2023

You're probably wondering who that lady is and why it says “Beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes”. It's from this viral Thanksgiving song:

A true classic and Jacobs is clearly a fan. Things aren't going so well for the Lions at the moment though in their rivalry clash with Green Bay, losing 23-6 heading into halftime. Jared Goff has already fumbled the football twice while Jordan Love is absolutely cooking for the Packers.

Jacobs meanwhile has three tackles thus far and continues to be an important piece for the Lions' defense. He has 40 total tackles and three interceptions in 2023. He's played in nine games. Jacobs also had an awesome Thanksgiving turkey giveaway last week, paying it forward to the ones in need:

It’s a blessing to be able to give back 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/4okdKYtm5r — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) November 22, 2023

NFL Thanksgiving is a yearly tradition across America where families enjoy food and drinks while watching their football teams play. Lions-Packers has kicked off the slate but we have a couple of intriguing games later on, with the Washington Commanders facing the Dallas Cowboys before the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks in the evening.

The Lions are currently on top of the NFC North with an 8-2 record and look to be on their way to a divisional title. But, losing in Week 12 isn't exactly ideal, especially after their ugly win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

We'll see if Detroit can make a comeback in the second half here.