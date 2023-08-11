The Detroit Lions agreed to the terms of a two-year contract extension with wide receiver Kalif Raymond on Friday, according to a tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“Source: The #Lions and returner Kalif Raymond have agreed to terms on a 2-year contract extension making him one of the highest paid punt returners in the NFL,” Rapoport wrote.

Raymond played in 17 games and started in seven for the Lions in 2022. He earned a total of 616 receiving yards and 47 receptions during the team's 2022 campaign. The former Holy Cross receiver has played for the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, New York Giants and Denver Broncos over the course of his NFL career.

Raymond was named to the Associated Press All-Pro Second Team as a punt returner in 2022. He recorded 264 punt return yards and tied with now-Denver Broncos cornerback Tremon Smith for second place in the NFL with an average of 13.2 yards per return in 2022, according to NFL.com. Raymond returned a punt for a touchdown during a Week 15 matchup with the Jets, hurdling over Jets punter Braden Mann on his way to the endzone in the 20-17 win over New York in MetLife Stadium.

The Lions signed wide receiver Marvin Jones to a one-year contract in April, adding to an offense that finished last season with 4,444 total passing yards in 2022. The figure put them in seventh place in the NFL and ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL.com. Pro Bowl receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a former fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, took first place on the roster with 1,161 receiving yards.

The Lions released their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday. St. Brown, Jones and receiver Josh Reynolds took the starting receiving spots for Detroit. Running back David Montgomery, who signed a three-year, $18 million contract after spending four seasons with the Chicago Bears, took the starting role at the running back spot on the Lions' offense.