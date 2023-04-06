The Detroit Lions brought back a familiar face in wide receiver Marvin Jones this offseason, who was with the Lions from 2016-2020. Jones is already noticing a difference in the culture from when he left the team.

“It’s a new feel for sure,” Marvin Jones said, via Kevin Patra of NFL Network. “And I think when I came here, the first thing everybody said is, ‘Hey, Marv, it’s different, you’re going to love it.’ The culture’s different, the coaches, everything. It’s not the same. So I think that was definitely one of the reasons why it was definitely appealing for me to come back here, and why not?”

Jones started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, then came to the Lions in 2016. At the start of his first Lions tenure, the head coach was Jim Caldwell. The team had playoff trips with Jim Caldwell, but he was eventually fired to bring in Matt Patricia. The Matt Patricia tenure did not go well with Detroit.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, Dan Campbell is the head coach, and although the team missed the playoffs last year, the perception is that the Lions are headed in the right direction.

Jones clearly agrees with that sentiment, as he was comfortable enough to sign back with the Lions under Dan Campbell after playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars for two seasons. His contract with the Lions is one-year for $3 million. So not a large financial deal, but being a 33-year-old receiver, it says a lot about the Lions culture that Jones was comfortable to return at this point in his career.