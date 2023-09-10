NFL football is back and the 2023 season got started with a bang on Thursday night when the Detroit Lions marched into Arrowhead and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20. After winning eight of their last 10 last year, the Lions were coming into the season with a lot of momentum and confidence, but not many people were expecting them to shock the defending Super Bowl champions on the road in week one. The Chiefs had a lot of mistakes that cost them and they were missing Travis Kielce, who is one of the best tight ends in the league. Because of that injury and the fact that defensive tackle Chris Jones did not play resulted in Mike Tirico, who announced the game, saying there was an asterisk on the win for the Lions. Detroit fans were not happy about that comment.

Lions fans had a lot to say on Twitter in regards to that comment and there was a lot of criticism said about Mike Tirico because of it. Because it got so much attention, Tirico had some words of his own about the words he used after the Lions win.

“If you have a problem with the word ‘asterisk,’ that’s a very legitimate complaint,” Tirico said according to the Detroit News. “However, it should be in context. If you want to take out the middle of the comment and make it the whole comment, then you don’t understand properly how to attribute things.”

Tirico is referencing the fact that he did offer a lot of praise about the Lions throughout the broadcast, and even during that comment that mentioned the asterisk. However, Tirico understands that it's inevitable for him to say something that people don't agree with.

“If you have a disagreement with the ‘asterisk,’ fine,” Tirico continued. “Even Cris does. … That’s O.K. In a 3 1/2-hour broadcast, you’re not going to agree with everything I say.”

At the end of the day, everyone can agree that that was a very impressive win for the Lions.