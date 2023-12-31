The Detroit Lions 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night featured one of the most controversial endings in NFL history after a successful two-point conversion from Detroit appeared to be incorrectly called back for a penalty on Taylor Decker for failing to report himself to the referees as an eligible receiver. As it turns out, there was another missed call before this that could have prevented this play from even happening.

The Lions had their go-ahead two-point conversion wiped off the board with just 23 seconds left in the game, but right before the two-minute warning, the Cowboys had a pretty notable call against them too. On a play where Dallas' tight end Peyton Hendershot was flagged for tripping Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson, video was found that showed it was Hutchinson who actually tried to trip Hendershot, which should have given Dallas more yards instead of taking a seven-yard Tony Pollard run off the board.

RECOMMENDED
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker and speech bubble “You Got That?” and an image of an NFL ref, like Decker is talking to a ref.
Lions' Taylor Decker explains his side of reporting fiasco on controversial penalty

Jimmy Wright ·

Cowboys, Lions, Brad Allen
Referee who screwed up crucial Lions call vs. Cowboys already 'under scrutiny' for other blown calls

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff surrounded by penalty flags
Lions QB Jared Goff's blunt reaction after controversial ending in loss to Cowboys -- 'It sucks'

Sonny Giuliano ·

Fans have been upset with the officiating in the NFL all season long, and this video certainly won't help the refs, particularly Brad Allen and his crew, get much support from the league. Allen's crew had already been getting reviewed for making mistakes in other games this season, and after blowing these calls on a pretty big stage, it's safe to say the league isn't going to be too happy with what they have seen here.

Had this play been called correctly, the Cowboys likely could have milked the clock even more, and kicked a field goal to put themselves up by ten points, which would have made a potential touchdown irrelevant. Instead, Allen and his crew opened a can of worms that involved one of the most controversial calls of all time, and it will be interesting to see what the fallout from these calls ends up being.