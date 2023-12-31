Another missed call from Brad Allen and his crew has emerged that could have made it so that their two-point conversion gaffe was completely avoided.

The Detroit Lions 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night featured one of the most controversial endings in NFL history after a successful two-point conversion from Detroit appeared to be incorrectly called back for a penalty on Taylor Decker for failing to report himself to the referees as an eligible receiver. As it turns out, there was another missed call before this that could have prevented this play from even happening.

The Lions had their go-ahead two-point conversion wiped off the board with just 23 seconds left in the game, but right before the two-minute warning, the Cowboys had a pretty notable call against them too. On a play where Dallas' tight end Peyton Hendershot was flagged for tripping Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson, video was found that showed it was Hutchinson who actually tried to trip Hendershot, which should have given Dallas more yards instead of taking a seven-yard Tony Pollard run off the board.

A missed call late in Saturday night's game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys led to an even higher-profile error in what has escalated into the latest and most egregious example that the NFL has an officiating issue.



The latest controversy surrounding referee Brad… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2023

Here is video of that initial first-down play, reviewed by ESPN, showing that Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson — not Cowboys TE Hendershot — should have been the one flagged for attempting to trip Tony Pollard. Instead, Dallas penalized. pic.twitter.com/fkCuF3ChW6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2023

Fans have been upset with the officiating in the NFL all season long, and this video certainly won't help the refs, particularly Brad Allen and his crew, get much support from the league. Allen's crew had already been getting reviewed for making mistakes in other games this season, and after blowing these calls on a pretty big stage, it's safe to say the league isn't going to be too happy with what they have seen here.

Had this play been called correctly, the Cowboys likely could have milked the clock even more, and kicked a field goal to put themselves up by ten points, which would have made a potential touchdown irrelevant. Instead, Allen and his crew opened a can of worms that involved one of the most controversial calls of all time, and it will be interesting to see what the fallout from these calls ends up being.