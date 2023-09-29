The Detroit Lions seized control of the NFC North with a decisive, 34-20 road win versus the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. Though, it did come at a bit of a cost.

Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker and rookie defensive back Brian Branch are each looking the worse for wear after the game. The former re-aggravated an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener, which caused him to miss the last couple weeks of action. And the latter was carted off to the locker room with a lower leg injury.

Fans received mixed news on their respective injury statuses Friday morning. Branch was seen limping, but, fortunately, X-rays were negative and “nothing was broken,” per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. It appears that head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions avoided disaster, but their secondary was already depleted. Ideally, the second-round pick out of Alabama will be good to go after the long break before the team's Week 4 meeting with the Carolina Panthers.

#Lions DB Brian Branch limping through the locker room. Says X-rays were negative: “Nothing broken.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2023

Taylor Decker did not get as positive of an update, however. Jared Goff's blindside protector played through ankle discomfort and has seemingly suffered the consequences.

“It sucked,” Decker said, per Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. “I mean, I knew it was gonna be like that. It’s definitely aggravated and hopefully it’s not completely re-injured and stuff like that, a setback. But we got a couple extra days leading into the next game, so it’s probably just going to be something I just got to deal with for a little while now.”

Decker, the No. 16 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, admitted that the injury caused a lapse in his play (three pressures allowed and two penalties), but he knew he could still make an impact in the big divisional battle. Goff and the Lions will need their starting left tackle to suit up down the stretch, so hopefully he will just be considered day-to-day heading into next Sunday.

Fans will be on the look-out for any concerning news regarding both players, but a two-possession win against the Packers, as well as a first-place standing in the NFC North, should ease any qualms.