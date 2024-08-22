The Detroit Lions had a busy offseason, with most of their big moves involving them signing their key players to long-term extensions. One guy who got absolutely paid this offseason was star offensive lineman Penei Sewell, as he signed a massive four-year, $112 million deal to stick with the Lions for the foreseeable future.

It's safe to say big things are expected from Sewell in 2024, but the team was dealt a scare when he left practice early on Wednesday with a foot injury. The Lions and their fans were holding their breath that it wasn't anything serious, and they were able to breathe a collective sigh of relief on Thursday morning when it was reported that Sewell had only suffered a minor ankle injury.

Lions counting on Penei Sewell to put together another strong season

Sewell was selected with the seventh overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he pretty quickly became one of the best offensive linemen in the game. He's started every game he's played in so far in his career, missing only one game through his first three seasons, which a is testament to his incredible consistency.

Beyond that, Sewell is incredibly productive at the right tackle spot. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2022, and he was even better in 2023, as he was a first-team All Pro in addition to earning his second Pro honor. Considering how he's only set to enter his age-24 season, it's safe to say that Sewell is going to be one of the best offensive linemen in the league for years to come.

Losing him for any period of time would have been crushing for the Lions, but thankfully, it doesn't seem like this injury is anything to be worried about. Chances are Detroit will play it safe with Sewell ahead of the regular season, but it doesn't exactly seem like his status for Week 1 is in doubt, which is a great sign.

In order for the Lions to build off of their incredibly encouraging 2023 campaign, they are going to need all their best players on the field, with Sewell being included in that category. So while he may take it easy over the next few practices in order to ensure his ankle will be fully healed, it seems like Detroit dodged a bullet, and he should be expected to be on the field come Week 1.