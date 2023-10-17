The Detroit Lions are looking to shore up their sparse running back room. The team is re-signing running back Mo Ibrahim to their practice squad, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, after speaking with the player's agent. The Lions are also expected to search the free agent market for more help with the running back position after the latest David Montgomery injury update.

The team is now decimated with injuries to their backfield. Montgomery carried the lion's share of balls but is out with injured ribs. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs was expected to step up after Montgomery, but he's also out hurt. It's unclear how much Ibrahim will play for Detroit, but the team will certainly use him in practice and taking reps.

Craig Reynolds is third on the team in total rushing yards, with 89 this season on 24 carries. Detroit has a total of 745 rushing yards on the year and is averaging four yards a carry.

The Lions are having a special season, with a 5-1 record. The running game was clearly a reason for the team's success. Detroit will most likely now have to rely more on the passing game as it gets ready to play its next opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, this Sunday. Quarterback Jared Goff is proving to be as reliable as ever. He has a nearly 70 percent completion percentage with a total of 1,618 passing yards. Goff also has 11 passing touchdowns on the season with only 3 interceptions through six games.

Detroit next plays at the Ravens on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 Eastern. Time will tell if Detroit is able to fix their needs in the backfield.