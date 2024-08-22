Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently had some interesting feedback for rookie Sione Vaki, though it wasn't related to his gridiron prowess. Instead, Campbell was thoroughly impressed by Vaki's vocal abilities, which were on full display during the team's annual rookie talent show — a tradition that allows the youngest members of the squad to showcase their off-field talents.

Campbell, known for his candid and often colorful commentary, couldn't help but marvel at Vaki's singing voice. “I don't know if (Vaki had) the best performance, but as far as the best voice that voice that I've heard, probably, it's up there,” Campbell remarked, according to The Detroit News. “The performance was, ‘Eh,' the voice, it was pretty phenomenal. It really is. So maybe he'll sing for you guys sometime. You need to ask him.”

True to Dan Campbell’s suggestion, Sione Vaki took a moment during his media availability after Wednesday’s practice to belt out a few notes, much to the delight of those in attendance.

Vaki, Ukwu impress with voices, but roster spots still on the line ahead of final preseason game

Sione Vaki wasn't the only rookie to earn Campbell's admiration for his singing. The head coach also highlighted undrafted defensive end Isaac Ukwu, who left an impression with his own vocal talent during the show. “Ukwu has got a damn good voice too,” Campbell said with a grin. “They may be singing a duet today after practice,”

While their vocal performances were certainly memorable, both Vaki and Ukwu know that their real test lies on the field. Vaki is battling to secure a spot on the Lions' 53-man roster as a backup running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. With only one preseason game left — an upcoming clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers — the pressure is on for these rookies to impress the coaching staff and solidify their places on the team.

Campbell’s lighthearted comments serve as a reminder of the camaraderie and unique personalities that make up the Detroit Lions' roster, but the seriousness of the competition ahead is clear. Saturday’s game will be the final audition for Sione Vaki, Isaac Ukwu, and their fellow rookies as they strive to turn their preseason dreams into a regular season reality.