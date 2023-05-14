The Detroit Lions conducted an eventful second day of rookie minicamp in front of reporters Saturday, with quarterback Hendon Hooker and tight end Sam LaPorta among those turning heads in the absence of first round pick Jahmyr Gibbs.

A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Hooker has not been fully participating with the team as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered during last year’s college football season.

Hooker comes in with expectations to push incumbent Lions starter Jared Goff at the quarterback position, but critics have questioned his age (25), which is advanced for a rookie quarterback.

On Saturday, the former Tennessee Volunteer fired back at critics and insisted he’s ready to compete in Detroit.

“Film doesn’t lie…SEC offensive player of the year for a reason” — Hendon Hooker at Lions minicamp (he also answered a question about the criticism of his age) pic.twitter.com/iyH4cEpV7p — zach ragan (@zachTNT) May 13, 2023

“Film doesn’t lie that he ran a one read offense (in college),” one skeptical commenter said in response on Twitter.

“No need to boast just let the play do the talking!” another commenter wrote.

The Lions had the fourth-ranked offense in the NFL last season, behind only the Chiefs, Bills and Eagles.

Goff has two years remaining on his contract heading into what could be a franchise-defining season for the Lions. Hooker said his doubters are fueling his desire to compete moving forward.

Hendon Hooker does not sound like someone who plans to take it easy and “redshirt” as a rookie pic.twitter.com/NvCiGb998O — zach ragan (@zachTNT) May 13, 2023

The Detroit Lions will open their 2023 season against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road September 7 in a prime-time Thursday night game. Hooker threw for 3,135 yards, 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions last season in Knoxville, adding to hopes that he can become the primary backup to Goff, or a potential starter, sometime in the near future.