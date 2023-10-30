The Detroit Lions find themselves in a good position as their Week 8 NFL game prepares to begin. The Lions are 5-2 and sit at the top of the NFC North. Running back David Montgomery is out for Detroit’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Nevertheless, Detroit has made moves to help the team’s offense.

Lions sign a free agent RB and elevate an OL

Detroit signed RB Devine Ozibigo to the 53-man and called OL Michael Niese up from the practice squad, per Ian Rapoport. Ozibigo has not seen much action, but his presence will give running depth to the shorthanded Lions. Meanwhile, Niese adds depth to Detroit’s blocking efforts.

David Montgomery has shouldered the bulk of Detroit’s rushing attack. The 26-year-old has 385 yards and six touchdowns on 94 carries for the 2023-24 season so far. His presence was sorely missed in the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Lions lost by 32 points and failed to get anything going offensively. RB Jahmyr Gibbs did what he could with 68 yards and one touchdown. On the bright side, Amon-Ra St. Brown pulled in 102 yards on just 13 catches. Detroit needs all hands on deck for their upcoming Monday Night Football game.

The Lions take on a hungry Raiders who recently dropped a game against the 2-5 Chicago Bears. Fortunately, Amon Ra-St. Brown is active for Monday’s game after being listed as questionable from a sickness.

Detroit’s recent roster moves should reinforce their depth as they look to continue to dominate the NFC North.