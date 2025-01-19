The Detroit Lions' NFC Divisional Round clash against the Washington Commanders was unforgettable, and Sam LaPorta provided one of the most jaw-dropping highlights. The rookie tight end made an incredible one-handed touchdown catch in the second quarter, helping the Lions reclaim the lead during an electrifying first half.

With 7:44 remaining in the second quarter and the Lions trailing 10-7, quarterback Jared Goff found LaPorta in the back of the end zone. Despite tight coverage, LaPorta extended his arm and hauled in the 2-yard pass with one hand, completing a play that left fans and analysts in awe. It marked LaPorta's first career one-handed catch and the first in the playoffs since Dallas Goedert’s similar grab for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 Divisional Round.

The Commanders’ defense had focused its attention on Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper, who lined up as an eligible receiver on the play. That decision left LaPorta with just enough space to make his spectacular grab. The touchdown pushed Detroit ahead 14-10, giving them much-needed momentum in a back-and-forth contest.

Fans couldn’t stop raving about the catch on social media, with many dubbing it the highlight of the postseason so far.

Sam LaPorta shines in Lions loss

LaPorta’s catch wasn’t just aesthetically impressive—it also underscored his growing importance to the Lions' offense. Throughout his rookie season, the tight end has been a reliable target for Goff, and his ability to deliver in high-pressure playoff situations bodes well for Detroit’s future.

The Lions’ offense had already shown its explosiveness earlier in the game. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the NFL’s regular-season touchdown leader, opened the scoring with a goal-line rush in the first quarter. Gibbs added to his growing legacy, tying for the second-most touchdowns (35) in a player’s first two seasons, including playoffs, according to ESPN Research. His four career postseason touchdowns and 21 total touchdowns this season are now franchise records.

Detroit’s big plays continued with Jameson Williams’ 61-yard end-around touchdown in the second quarter. After Goff briefly exited the game for a concussion evaluation, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater entered and orchestrated the dynamic play, with Williams sprinting untouched into the end zone. The score was the fifth-longest playoff touchdown in Lions history.

Despite these heroic efforts, the Lions ultimately fell to the Commanders in a high-scoring affair. Still, LaPorta’s gravity-defying catch stands as one of the most memorable moments of the game, cementing his status as one of the Lions’ brightest young stars.

While the Lions’ season ended sooner than hoped, moments like LaPorta’s catch will be remembered as evidence of a team ready to compete for years to come.