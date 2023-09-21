The Detroit Lions fell to the Seattle Seahawks in a 37-31 loss at Ford Field on Sunday.

The Lions finished the matchup with 323 receiving yards and 102 rushing yards. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown led Detroit with 102 receiving yards. Receiver Josh Reynolds ended the day with two receiving touchdowns, including a 22-yard reception with 3:49 remaining in the first quarter. Running back David Montgomery led the charge for Detroit's rushing attack as he recorded a total of 67 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Detroit will take on the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field in Week 3. Atlanta recently took a one-point home victory over the Green Bay Packers behind a fantastic outing from running back Bijan Robinson and a comeback run in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Desmond Ridder completed the win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with 237 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception and 19 completions on 32 pass attempts.

What are some bold predictions for when the Lions take on the Falcons in Week 3?

3. Jared Goff will record at least 230 passing yards

Goff recorded 323 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception during the Lions' loss to the Seahawks. The former Los Angeles Rams quarterback threw touchdown passes to Reynolds and receiver Kalif Raymond. Goff threw for 253 yards and one touchdown during a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Reynolds led the squad with 80 yards on four receptions in Detroit's win over Kansas City.

Goff threw a pick-six as the Lions were down by three points in the fourth quarter of the loss to Seattle.

“I thought he ran a fine route,” Goff said, via Seahawks.com. “I was getting hit or was about to get hit and threw it before he broke. The guy (Seahawks CB Tre Brown) made a good catch. Sometimes it doesn't go your way. I would've liked to throw it a little more inside and be able to give him a chance to catch it and I didn't.”

The Falcons' defense has allowed a total of 267 passing yards in the 2023 season, putting them on pace with the Cleveland Browns for about second place in the league, according to NFL.com. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw for 146 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during his rookie debut against Atlanta. Packers quarterback Jordan Love notched 151 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in Atlanta's Week 2 win over Green Bay.

2. The Lions defense will slow down the Falcons rushing attack

The Lions have allowed a total of 172 rushing yards in 2023. They are on pace with the Baltimore Ravens with an average of 3.6 yards allowed per carry. They allowed a total of 82 rushing yards against the Seahawks and 90 against Kansas City.

Robinson, the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is in second place in the NFL with a total of 180 rushing yards. He rushed for 124 yards during Atlanta's win over the Packers and in 56 during its win over Carolina. Running back Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for just over 1,000 yards last season, has added on a total of 123 rushing yards of his own on 31 carries.

1. The Lions will defeat the Falcons by a one-score margin

Detroit will have a tough challenge ahead of it after its loss to the Seahawks in Week 2. It has done well on offense so far, scoring 26 points and gaining 393 yards per game in its first two games, but will need to tighten up its defense as it moves through its 2023 campaign.

“It takes all of us to win. It's going to take all three phases,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, via All Lions. “And, I just feel like that's what we do best. And, I know our guys. I know our coaches. And, man, this is challenge accepted. Challenge accepted.

“I just, I feel really good. I do. And, I know the opponent that is coming in — if we don't get back to our identity, this team will take your soul. And so, that's the motivation.”

The Lions must find a way to gain a consistent rhythm in their running game and up their pass-rushing pressure when they face Atlanta in Week 3. If they can, they may take a key win over the Falcons before moving on to face the Packers on Sept. 28.