The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders meet in Sin City for a preseason battle. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Raiders prediction and pick.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which the contest saw Stetson Bennett throw a winning TD in the final seconds, despite throwing four interceptions. The Cowboys are also in the news daily as they are having contract disputes with CeeDee Lamb. Dallas needs to figure that out as soon as possible as Lamb is one of the top receivers in the league. Once that is resolved, I expect the Cowboys to have another stellar offensive season but we all know they won't settle for anything less than a playoff win.

The Raiders fell to the Minnesota Vikings 24-23 in the first preseason game. Gardner Minshew played well and “should” be the starting QB for the Raiders at least for the beginning of the season. Aidan O'Connell also played great so it is expected that they will have a QB battle in the coming weeks. The Raiders don't have many expectations heading into the season but newly hired head coach Antonio Pierce could turn things around quickly.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Cowboys-Raiders Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +7 (-115)

Moneyline: +250

Las Vegas Raiders: -7 (-105)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 39.5 (-105)

Under: 39.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Raiders Preseason

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys have yet to get into the endzone as they settled for four Brandon Aubrey field goals. Trey Lance was able to get pretty much a full game under his belt which is a good sign for his development. He finished 25-41 for 188 yards and did not turn over the ball. I assume the Cowboys are pleased with that performance.

Dak Prescott will not play in this game unless they decide late to have him play one drive. Of course, Lamb will not play. Lance will be expected to get a majority of the load and I also expect Cooper Rush to see more snaps. If the Cowboys continue to protect the ball then they should see some success offensively against the Raiders. We all know Aubrey has the leg and talent to assure at least three points.

On the defensive side, the goal will be to not allow Minshew to get into his groove. Once Minshew is feeling it, he tends to continue his momentum for the majority of the game. It's unclear how long that leash will be, but if the Cowboys do a good job of limiting big plays then they can cover this spread.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raiders have two concerns on offense. Who will be the main guy at QB? And who will emerge from the running back room? Sincere McCormick led the squad with 11 carries for 32 yards and had a long of 17. Zamir White, who is expected to be the starter, had six carries for 23 yards and a TD. Alexander Mattison had three carries for 15 yards and has proven to be a productive ball carrier during his time in Minnesota.

The receiver room has talent led by Devante Adams. Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers should get plenty of targets throughout the season. Jalen Guyton heads to Vegas from the Los Angeles Chargers and Tre Tucker is aiming to keep his momentum up. Tucker had two catches for 73 yards with a 44-yard catch and a 29-yard catch against Minnesota.

The goal for the Raiders' defense will be to force Lance into pressure and to get him to make mistakes. The Raiders are favored by a touchdown, so in order for them to cover they must not let the Cowboys figure things out offensively. It's likely Dallas won't settle for just field goals again.

Final Cowboys-Raiders Prediction & Pick

The Over is my favorite pick on the board. I expect a good amount of scoring from both sides. Furthermore, if Lance continues to play well then the Cowboys should cover 7 points on the road.

Final Cowboys-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Cowboys +7 (-115), Over 39.5 (-105)