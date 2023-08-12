Actress Lisa Edelstein, known for her role in “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” recently disclosed that she received a meager 97 cents in residuals for the two episodes she wrote and starred in, according to Variety. Edelstein shared this revelation at the 2023 Hollyshorts Film Festival’s opening night, where her two films, “Swipe NYC” and “Shadow Brother Sunday,” were being showcased.

In an interview with Variety, Lisa Edelstein expressed her frustration over the paltry payment for her creative contributions. She emphasized that even a show like “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” which had a successful run and aired on a streaming platform, failed to provide a livable wage to its creators. She highlighted the irony of pouring heart and soul into creative projects that generate substantial profits for others while receiving meager compensation.

Star LISA EDELSTEIN says the Hollywood strike is affecting more than just actors and writers. pic.twitter.com/x2LNT8JZHK — Елена Бойко (@Helenasisus88) August 11, 2023

As negotiations between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) continue, Edelstein, a member of both WGA and SAG-AFTRA, urged the AMPTP to engage in genuine discussions. She emphasized the seriousness of the situation and the industry's need for fair compensation.

Edelstein underscored the challenges faced by individuals in the entertainment industry, dispelling the misconception that everyone in the field is wealthy. She stressed that the demanding nature of their work, often involving 16-hour days, deserves proper remuneration. Despite their passion for their craft, Edelstein argued that artists should not be denied fair pay for their dedication and hard work.

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” created by Marti Noxon, followed the journey of best-selling author Abby McCarthy (Edelstein) navigating life as a single woman in her 40s after a separation. The series, which aired from 2014 to 2018, marked Bravo’s inaugural scripted show.