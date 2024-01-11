Her daughter is helping complete the memoir.

Lisa Marie Presley will have a memoir coming out soon in collaboration with her daughter, Riley Keough.

Random House will publish the memoir of Elvis Presley's only daughter on October 15, Deadline reports.

This comes after her death, as Presley passed away at age 54 on January 12, 2023, from cardiac arrest in her home in Calabasas, California.

As of now, the book is untitled. The publisher describes this memoir as a “raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir [that] will lift the veil on one of America's most storied families.”

Before her death, Presley asked her daughter to help her finish the book. Lisa Marie passed away before it was finished. So, Keough listened to hours of tapes her mother had created to help complete the project.

Random House said, “She listened as Lisa Marie told story after story about the unconditional love she felt from her father, about being upstairs at Graceland, just the two of them, a sanctuary from the chaos of her life.”

“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis's daughter,” Keough said. “I was lucky to have had that opportunity, and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

Most of the book will be Lisa Marie Presley's words, and Keough fills in sections that need her help.