Lithuania will face the United States in the FIBA World Cup Semifinals. We are here to share our FIBA World Cup odds series, make a Lithuania-United States prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Lithuania dominated Greece 92-67 in their last match. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going against the Americans. They trailed 43-39 at halftime. Then, they made some adjustments and broke out in the second half to go into the fourth quarter with a 64-58 lead. Finally, they had a monster fourth quarter to finish off Greece. Rokas Jokubaitis led the way with 19 points and six assists. Meanwhile, Ignas Brazdeikis added 18 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and nine rebounds. Likewise, Eimantas Berdzius had 15 points.

Lithuania shot 62.3 percent from the field while also hitting 62.5 percent of its shots from beyond the arc. Additionally, they hit 84.6 percent (11 of 13) of their shots from the free-throw line. The Lithuanians also held Greece to 35.9 percent field-goal shooting. Moreover, they won the battle of the boards 34-26. Lithuania had 25 assists and five blocks. Unfortunately, they also had 13 turnovers and 18 fouls, which kept the game closer than it could have been.

The Americans led 19-18 after the first quarter, which was the second straight game they led by that score after one quarter. Next, they trailed at halftime. But the US took the lead in the third quarter and led 61-55 going into the fourth quarter. Finally, they rode a good fourth quarter to a win. Anthony Edwards led the way with 17 points. Also, Austin Reaves added 12 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. had 11 points. Mikal Bridges had 10 points while Tyrese Haliburton had 10 points and six assists.

The USA shot 47.6 percent from the field. Unfortunately, they also shot only 26.3 percent from the triples. The US also hit only 66.7 percent (20 f0r 30) of its free throws. Additionally, they also lost the board battle 49-31. The Americans only had two blocks. Regardless, they had 14 steals. But the US was sloppy, committing 12 turnovers and 19 fouls.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Lithuania-United States Odds

United States: -15.5 (-113)

Lithuania: +15.5 (-113)

Over: 178.5 (-115)

Under: 178.5 (-111)

How to Watch Lithuania vs. United States

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 4:00 AM ET/1:00 AM PT

Why Lithuania Will Cover The Spread

Lithuania must get off to a better story. Sadly, they struggled to get out of the gate. It is why they had a tough time putting the Greeks away. Regardless, they managed to overcome their issues. They were consistent from the field. Moreover, they kept hitting field goal shots and did well from the 3-point line. The core four need to score in double figures again. Furthermore, their top four players must establish consistency.

But the best chance they have of covering or winning is if they can force the US to take bad shots. Ultimately, the Americans struggled from the field and were unable to hit their shots. They were 24-point favorites in the game. Yet, they did not come close to covering. It is a testament to the ability of Montenegro to play tough defense throughout the contest. Lithuania must excel on the boards. Moreover, offensive rebounds will give them second chances.

Lithuania will cover the spread if they can play tight defense and prevent the Americans from getting hot. Then, they must pull down boards and get second-chance opportunities.

Why the United States Will Cover The Spread

The Americans have struggled in first quarters. Somehow, they have overcome slow starts to win these games. But can the US avoid a slow start in this? The competition is getting tougher, and they need to do better.

The US must improve on 3-point shots. Additionally, they must win the battle of the boards. Montenegro dominated the boards by a large margin. Therefore, they must box out and not allow Lithuania to not get second-chance opportunities. They surrendered 23 offensive rebounds to Montenegro. Meanwhile, they had trouble at the charity stripe. The Americans missed 10 free throws. Thus, it prevented them from dominating this game. The Americans also struggled to block shots. Thus, they must find someone who can play tough defense.

The US will cover the spread if they get off to a better start. Then, they must improve on the boards.

Final Lithuania-United States Prediction & Pick

The previous game was telling for the Americans. Moreover, they have stumbled out of the gate in almost every game. Expect Lithuania to hang around and find a way to keep this game close. Consequently, slows starts will prevent the Americans from covering.

Final Lithuania-United States Prediction & Pick: Lithuania: +15.5 (-113)