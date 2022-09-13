LIV Golf’s season-ending championship event is set to feature one of the richest purses in professional golf history. LIV golfers will compete for a massive purse of $50 million when they take to Miami in late October for the final event of the tour season, per ESPN. The event is set to take place at Trump National Doral Miami from Oct. 27-30, where 12 four-man teams will compete in a variety of competitions including head-to-head knockouts and match play.

The first-placed team will take home a prize of $16 million, while the runners-up will collect $10 million. Third place is slated to make $8 million and fourth place will get $4 million. Teams finishing 5th-9th will receive $2 million and the last three placed teams will take home $1 million between them.

The event will seed teams from 1-12, and the top four seeds will earn a bye round, while the other eight compete to advance into the later stages. Seeding is determined by a closest-to-the-pin shootout, which will take place after the teams are drafted.

To say it’s a unique event is an understatement, but Greg Norman and Co. backed up the Brinks truck for the purse, so the competition should be at a high level. After all, $50 million is no joke, and everyone will be aiming to take home as big a piece of the purse as possible.

It’s a big statement from LIV after the PGA Tour upped the ante on the Tour Championship purse to an unheralded $75 million, of which winner Rory McIlroy took home a staggering $18 million.