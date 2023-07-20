Aaron and Adam Nee's Masters of the Universe film may have been scrapped by Netflix, but things are still looking up for the duo. The filmmaker duo is reportedly locked in for a live-action/animated hybrid Lego film.

Variety's report of the Nee brothers' Masters of the Universe film being canceled also included the fact that insiders say that the duo has a deal with Universal to develop a hybrid live-action/animated film in the Lego franchise. They noted that the agreement was made long before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

While there have been some Lego films in recent years such as The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie, they were both based on existing properties. The Lego Movie was the last true Lego film and was directed by another duo, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, 21 Jump Street). The film was predominantly CG animated but did feature some live-action components with Will Ferrell's character. Perhaps this is the type of hybrid approach that the Nee brothers' film may utilize. The Lego Movie was a hit and grossed $468 million on a budget of just $60 million.

Aaron and Adam Nee are a filmmaking duo known for their feature films The Last Romantic, Band of Robbers, and The Lost City. Their latest feature, The Lost City, starred Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum and was a throwback to the rom-com and adventure films of the past. Daniel Radcliffe played the film's antagonist and Brad Pitt makes a cameo. The film was a modest hit for Paramount and grossed $192.9 million worldwide.