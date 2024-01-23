Stay updated on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as he faces an extended absence due to a serious hamstring injury, potentially missing the AFCON.

Liverpool's star forward, Mohamed Salah, faces a more prolonged absence than initially anticipated, with his recent hamstring injury potentially sidelining him for up to a month. The setback occurred during Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations, leading to Salah's unexpected return to England for treatment with Liverpool.

Initial reports suggested Salah's injury would only keep him out for a few days. Still, subsequent scans revealed a more serious issue, prompting the decision to undergo intensive rehab in the UK. Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas, confirmed the extended absence, estimating a recovery period of 21-28 days. This could see the prolific forward miss the remainder of the Africa Cup of Nations, including the final scheduled for February 11.

The unexpected departure has sparked controversy, with national team legend Ahmed Hassan expressing his disappointment in Salah's decision to leave the Egypt camp. Hassan, who earned 184 caps for Egypt, criticized Salah for not adhering to the team's commitment and believes his absence could harm Egypt's chances of reaching another final.

Hassan raised questions about the Afcon regulations, questioning whether a player can leave the national team's camp and return during the competition. He argued that Salah should have stayed with the team as the captain, even suggesting that Liverpool's medical staff could have been involved in his treatment within the camp.

While Salah had previously emphasized that the team is more significant than any individual, Hassan highlighted the importance of the captain's presence, urging him to stay committed to the national cause. He emphasized the need for confidence in the remaining players and their determination to fight for the title.

As Liverpool fans anxiously await Salah's return to the pitch, the debate over players balancing club and country commitments continues, with the Africa Cup of Nations taking center stage in this unexpected twist in Salah's season.