Discover the setback for Liverpool's Carabao Cup ambitions as Trent Alexander-Arnold faces injury woes ahead of the final.

Liverpool's bid for Carabao Cup glory has hit a stumbling block, with news emerging that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the highly anticipated final against Chelsea. The dynamic defender, a pivotal figure in Jurgen Klopp's squad, aggravated his knee injury during Liverpool's recent clash with Burnley, ruling him out of contention for the Wembley showdown on February 25.

Alexander-Arnold's absence blows Liverpool's ambitions as they seek to lift their first silverware of the season. The 25-year-old, who played 46 minutes against Burnley before being replaced by Harvey Elliot, had been managing a knee issue sustained earlier in the campaign. Despite efforts to carefully manage his playing time, Alexander-Arnold's knee problem resurfaced, leaving Klopp with a selection headache ahead of the final.

After the Burnley match, Klopp expressed concern over Alexander-Arnold's injury, highlighting the importance of further assessment. The setback is crucial for Liverpool, who will also be without the influential full-back for upcoming Premier League fixtures against Brentford and Luton Town.

This setback underscores Liverpool's challenges in managing Alexander-Arnold's injury throughout the season. Despite limited minutes following his initial setback against Bournemouth, the defender's recent aggravation casts doubt on the effectiveness of the club's rehabilitation efforts.

However, amidst the disappointment of Alexander-Arnold's absence, Liverpool has received a glimmer of hope with the return of Mohamed Salah to training. The Egyptian forward's availability provides a timely boost to Klopp's attacking options, offering a potential remedy to offset the defensive setback.

As Liverpool navigates the final stages of the Carabao Cup and looks ahead to crucial league fixtures, Klopp faces the task of reshuffling his squad to compensate for Alexander-Arnold's absence. With Chelsea also contending with injury woes, the final promises to be a closely contested affair, with both sides vying for early-season silverware.