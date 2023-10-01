Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker has expressed his frustration over the inability to criticize refereeing decisions, likening it to feeling like a “prisoner” following Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. It is only the second game Liverpool haven't won this season after the 1-1 draw against Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League.

The match, officiated by Simon Hooper with assistance from VAR technology, saw controversial decisions that impacted the game. Curtis Jones was sent off, and Luis Diaz's goal was incorrectly ruled out – a decision that has since been acknowledged as wrong.

Liverpool ended the match with nine men after Diogo Jota was also shown a red card for a second bookable offense. Diaz's disallowed goal in the first half drew outrage among fans and players alike.

Alisson Becker spoke out about the situation in an interview with ESPN, saying, “My position is clear; everyone saw it. I wouldn't say I like discussing arbitration, nor can we talk about arbitration. Sometimes, it feels like we are prisoners. When he opens his mouth, he is punished from all sides. We are human beings and must be outraged by this kind of thing.”

Despite the controversy, Alisson played a crucial role in the game, making essential saves from James Maddison and Heung-min Son in both halves. Cody Gakpo managed to equalize for Liverpool, but Jota's red card left the team defending against Spurs' relentless attacks, ultimately resulting in Joel Matip scoring an unfortunate own goal.

Alisson expressed his hope that such mistakes would stop happening, highlighting the importance of VAR in rectifying unfair situations. He also questioned why FIFA's technology in the World Cup wasn't implemented more effectively.

The Brazilian goalkeeper's candid remarks shed light on the frustrations felt by players and fans alike when refereeing decisions impact the outcome of matches. The controversial game against Tottenham has reignited the debate surrounding VAR and the need for more consistency and accuracy in officiating.