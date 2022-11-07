Bombshell Liverpool sale update drops amid Champions League Round of 16 draw

By and large, Fenway Sports Group (FSG)’s tenure as owners of the storied English football club Liverpool has been a huge success. It didn’t take long for Liverpool to return to its former glory after FSG finalized the club’s purchase in October 2010, challenging for the Premier League title in 2013. After Jurgen Klopp’s appointment in 2015, the club then achieved heights it never reached before, winning their first ever PL title in 2020 in dominant fashion.

But all good things come to an end.

In a shocking move, FSG has put the historic club up for sale just as they drew Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, a rematch of last year’s final.

FSG wrote a statement to The Athletic expressing their rationale behind such a momentous decision.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club,” the statement reads. “FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

The ownership group purchased Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for $300 million, and with the club’s successes over the past decade, having won the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup in the past few seasons, FSG is about to make bank off their investment.

Nevertheless, it takes money to make money, and FSG has invested a lot into the club beyond player wages and transfer fees. They have invested around £190 million ($218 million) in Anfield renovations, boosting the stadium’s capacity to 61,000 once all improvements are finished.

With an excellent manager at the helm in Klopp and star winger Mo Salah still in town, Liverpool’s on-field product, in addition to their global popularity, will make them an enticing club to prospective buyers, even if their start to the 2022-23 season hasn’t been the best. LeBron James’ involvement as a potential partner should only be of help.

After barely losing out on a historic quadruple last season, Liverpool find themselves stuck at eighth in the Premier League all the while drawing perhaps the toughest opposition imaginable in the first knockout round of the Champions League. And with the World Cup break looming, there might not be a better time in the middle of the season for the club to deal with a move of this magnitude.