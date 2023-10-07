Liverpool may accelerate their pursuit of Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio due to ongoing injury concerns within the team. The club's interest in the 22-year-old left-sided center-back has been ongoing, and if further injuries occur before the January transfer window, Liverpool could make a move. Ibrahima Konate, who was expected to bolster the defense, has struggled with injuries, and Trent Alexander-Arnold's fitness issues have stretched the defensive options thin. Liverpool initially sought a left-sided defender during the summer transfer window but was unable to secure one.

Inacio has emerged as one of Europe's promising center-backs, and Sporting CP may struggle to retain him. While Sporting may attempt to resist a January sale as they aim for the Portuguese league title, they may have limited options if his £52 million release clause is activated. Inacio recently signed a contract extension until June 2027.

Liverpool's current defensive situation has seen Joel Matip filling in for Konate, and Joe Gomez has also had to adapt to a different role due to Alexander-Arnold's absence. With the winter transfer window approaching on January 1st, Liverpool is keeping a close eye on potential defensive reinforcements, and Inacio remains a key target. The club's pursuit of Inacio could intensify if the injury problems persist, and they may compete with other European sides, including Manchester United, for his signature next summer. Inacio's impressive performances for Sporting CP have put him on the radar of top clubs, and Liverpool's interest in him continues to grow as they seek to bolster their defense.