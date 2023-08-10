Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has called his former club's business “embarrassing” in this transfer window. As a result, he and his colleague Gary Neville have clashed on social media regarding Liverpool's ownership status.

Liverpool have signed two midfielders this window, i.e., Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, they have let go of five midfielders in this window, i.e., Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. The inability to replace Fabinho and Henderson this summer seems to have frustrated Carragher.

Liverpool have spent the majority of this summer in the hunt for Southampton's Romeo Lavia. They have had three bids rejected for the young midfielder and now face competition from Chelsea for his signature.

Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, the Reds have established themselves as being efficient and effective in the transfer markets. However, after the departure of Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, the Merseyside club has been unable to get the deals done efficiently.

After the third and most recent bid got rejected for Lavia, Carragher termed Liverpool's business this summer “embarrassing.” He said, “Liverpool, for years now, have got deals done quickly with no fuss. If you don't think he's worth £50m, move on. If you really want him, pay it.”

“Also, not sure why LFC aren't in for Caicedo, yes, it's a lot of money, but Liverpool got big money for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.”

Neville questioned, “Do you now agree that Klopp has shielded your owners for the last 5-6 years?”

Carragher replied, “Gary, you haven't a clue what's going on at Liverpool! The owners have a self-sustaining model that Klopp bought into & produced miracles!”

“Part of that was a transfer department that was the envy of Europe. That has now gone with Jurgen Klopp running the club from top to bottom. Liverpool have had three DOFs in 18 months, the current one who came out of retirement to do the job for this summer. He's a close contact of the manager.”

“Liverpool's wage bill is £150m more than Arsenals a season. Just do the maths.”

“Liverpool don't have an investor (Peter Lim) like you do at Salford, where you and the lads just get on a plane at the end of the season to beg him to spend more money!”