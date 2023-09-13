Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, has opened up on his client's future at Liverpool. The German manager has been at Anfield since 2015 and has won every domestic trophy with the Reds.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Kosicke said, “He has a long-term contract with Liverpool. He's not available for a national coaching position.”. It is reported that Klopp is fully focused on the Liverpool project.

Klopp has been linked with a move to Germany and take on the national coaching position. Germany sacked Hansi Flick after a stint of just 25 games last week. The European giants lost 4-1 to Spain in the World Cup qualifiers, which marked the last game of Flick's tenure. He replaced Joachim Lowe in 2021 after guiding Bayern Munich to a Sextuple (six trophies in a year) in 2020.

According to the reports from Mirror, Klopp is part of the shortlist for Flick's successor in Germany. He has been considered the dream appointment by the German FA (DFB).

Klopp has discussed his potential appointment as Germany's manager in an interview with Sky Germany. He said, “The job of national coach is and would be a great honor – there's no question about that. The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty. Basically, it's an interesting job. But I don't know yet whether I'll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open.”

Klopp's priority for now is Liverpool. He has started the season well by winning three of the first four Premier League games. He is also looking to participate in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since the 2015/16 season. He finished runners-up with Liverpool in 2016 to Sevilla.