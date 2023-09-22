In a thrilling Europa League opener against LASK, Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp, was left in awe as Mohamed Salah, coming off the bench, delivered a “classy” performance that turned the game's tide. The Reds faced an early setback when Florian Flecker netted an excellent strike, putting LASK in the lead.

However, Liverpool quickly bounced back as Darwin Nunez leveled the score from the penalty spot in the early stages of the second half following a foul on Luis Diaz. Seven minutes later, Diaz found the back of the net, giving Liverpool the lead.

But the match's defining moment came when Salah, known for his brilliance, secured all three points for Liverpool with a remarkable goal. Salah received the ball from Nunez in the box, displaying his skill and finesse by maneuvering through two defenders before calmly slotting the ball past Tobias Lawal's legs. Klopp's reaction to this masterful display was evident, as he was spotted with a cheeky grin, leaving fans in awe of Salah's prowess on the field.

Mo Salah doing what he does best. 😍 Liverpool are heading to the 3 points!#UEL pic.twitter.com/7p2ki9iFN2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 21, 2023

Liverpool supporters also praise Salah's performance, describing his goal as “classy” and appreciating his ability to find the net from a tight angle. The match concluded with a 3-1 victory for Liverpool, marking a historic milestone for Jurgen Klopp, who achieved his 50th European win with the club. The thrilling encounter left fans eagerly anticipating what more Salah and Liverpool have in store as they embark on their Europa League journey.

This is only the second time Liverpool will play second-tier European competition under Klopp. In their previous participation, the Reds finished runners-up to Sevilla in 2015/16.