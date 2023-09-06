Kylian Mbappe has been a subject of transfer for the last 18 months. The French World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for so long that his potential was discussed in the Los Blancos dressing room. He was linked with a move to Al Hilal, but Mbappe refused to meet personal terms with the club as he didn't want to play in Saudi Arabia. Now, Liverpool have emerged as a contender to sign him.

The reports have said that if Mbappe refuses to sign a contract extension with PSG, he will become a free agent next summer and can join Real Madrid on a free transfer. However, there is one surprise destination for him waiting. According to the reports from L'EQUIPE, Liverpool are looking at the possibility of signing Mbappe in the summer of 2024.

Liverpool once had the most frightening attack in Europe with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah. Now, two of those players are playing in the Saudi Pro League, and the third is heavily linked to joining them. Although Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have the potential to generate great numbers for Liverpool, they are no match for the Firmino, Mane, and Salah trio.

According to recent reports, Al Ittihad have sent a delegate to London to convince Salah to join the Saudi Pro League. Alongside Firmino, Liverpool have also seen the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Middle East. Although Klopp is confident that Salah will stay at Anfield, he also knows that the Egyptian superstar's prime years are behind him. Hence, he would need to splash the cash to replace Salah, and Mbappe provides him with an ideal opportunity.