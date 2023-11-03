Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father to be released by ELN guerrillas. The Colombian's father was kidnapped last weekend.

Liverpool FC's Colombian international Luis Diaz received some positive news on Thursday, with a representative of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas saying that the group will free his father, who was kidnapped in northern Colombia last weekend.

Diaz's father was abducted by armed men on motorcycles at a gas station in the small town of Barrancas on Saturday, October 28. Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued within hours by police, but Diaz's father remained missing.

The Colombian government and police have been working tirelessly to secure Diaz's father's release, and on Thursday, the ELN finally agreed to free him. ELN representative Juan Carlos Cuellar told a community meeting that Diaz's father will be released “as soon as possible.”

The news of Diaz's father's impending release has been a huge relief to the Colombian international and his family. Diaz has been one of Liverpool's most impressive players this season, and he hopes to return to action as soon as possible after his father has been freed.

Diaz's teammates at Liverpool have supported him throughout this difficult time, and they will undoubtedly be delighted to hear that his father is set to be released.

The kidnapping of Diaz's father has highlighted the ongoing security challenges in Colombia. The ELN is one of the country's last remaining rebel groups, and it is known to engage in criminal activities such as kidnapping and extortion.

The Colombian government is currently engaged in peace talks with the ELN, but it remains to be seen whether these talks will be successful. In the meantime, the ELN's kidnapping of Diaz's father has served as a reminder of the dangers that still exist in Colombia.

Liverpool fans will hope that Diaz's father is released safely and quickly. Diaz is a key player for the club, and his teammates and fans will be eager to see him return to action.