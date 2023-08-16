Only one Premier League game week has passed, and everything is going wrong at Liverpool. Although they showed promising signs of their capabilities in a scored draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, these performances will likely be short-term due to a lack of squad depth.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the club will make signings by the end of this transfer window. The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and both showed promise at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. However, they need a third deep-lying midfielder behind them to control games.

It appeared as if Liverpool were set to sign Moises Caicedo. Brighton had reportedly agreed to sell the Ecuador midfielder for a club-record £110m. However, Caicedo pulled the plug on the deal as he only wanted Chelsea. If this wasn’t enough, the Blues are also set to sign Liverpool’s long-term target Romeo Lavia, who has also chosen Chelsea over Liverpool.

It is never good to say that Liverpool’s league chances are over just after the season's first game, but they are in a lot of trouble. Considering they have the Europa League schedule to deal with, it is likely that they would struggle to finish inside the top 4 again. Here are some players they can sign as Caicedo’s alternative and salvage their season.

Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana is attracting a lot of Premier League interest in the remaining few weeks of the Premier League. The Everton midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. Looking at his potential, the 21-year-old shouldn’t be playing in a club that almost got relegated last season.

Everton signed Onana for £33m last summer and would need a healthy bid to offload him. However, it also depends on the player’s input. Liverpool can be an ideal choice if he wants to stay in Merseyside. Most importantly, Manchester United are more likely to land Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, which will not allow him to get as many minutes at Old Trafford as he can at Anfield.

Lucas Gourna-Douath

Despite being underrated in the Austrian League, a young French player named Lucas Gourna-Douath has gained recognition as one of the most promising young talents in the sport while playing for Saint-Etienne.

Although he is still in his early years, Gourna-Douath has already amassed over 100 appearances in senior-level football, showcasing a high level of experience beyond his years. He has demonstrated his capability on multiple occasions, notably dominating the midfield against Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January 2021. If he can perform the same way and transition his skills to Anfield, Liverpool fans are in for a treat.

Manu Kone

Liverpool had been considering Manu Kone at the beginning of this summer but decided to prioritize Lavia and Caicedo, respectively. With both now gone to Chelsea, revisiting that interest would be a strategic move.

Despite being 22 years old, Kone has already accumulated significant experience in senior-level matches, surpassing expectations. His most recent season has been particularly remarkable, showcasing his prowess as a defensive midfielder who can effectively transition from defense to offense.

Given that Borussia Mönchengladbach is open to reasonable offers for their key players, Liverpool would not find it difficult to finalize this deal. It shouldn’t be ignored that Brighton had accepted Liverpool’s bid of £110m for Caicedo before the Ecuador midfielder decided to move to Chelsea instead.