Torino defender Perr Schuurs is the utmost priority for Liverpool this summer. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp wants to look into a replacement for Virgil Van Dijk this summer. The German understands that the Dutch defender’s powers are veining, and he would need his replacement instantly.

According to the reports from the Football Insider, Klopp likes the player’s profile and is making considerable efforts to land the Torino defender. The German believes Schuurs is a young defender who can develop into a world-class defender like Van Dijk. The Dutchman signed for Liverpool as a good defender at Southampton. However, he became the best defender in the world at Anfield.

The biggest positive for Klopp is that the 23-year-old Schuurs is available at a lower price compared to other names in the market. Torino paid £7m to buy Schuurs last summer from Ajax. Now, Liverpool have turned their attention to him after the recent purchase of Dominik Szoboszlai. Schuurs made 36 appearances for Torino last season and started in 32 of them. He scored one goal and provided two assists.

Klopp is concerned by the Reds’ leaky defensive line and wants to bolster his defensive options. Alongside Schuurs, Liverpool have also identified Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven as targets for center-back. Inacio has been one of the standout players in the Portuguese league, making 52 appearances for Sporting Lisbon and scoring four goals. On the other hand, van de Ven enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga, making 36 appearances for Wolfsburg. The Dutchman is also a priority for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

