Unfortunate for Liverpool.

Premier League leaders Liverpool are set to battle it out for their first piece of silverware of 2023-24 on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, but they will be without two key players.

Both Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones won't be available for selection at Wembley, as reported by the Mirror UK. The two picked up fresh injuries over the weekend in a victory over Brentford. The 23-year-old Jones had to be taken off after suffering a shin injury in the 4-1 win, while Jota is dealing with a knee issue.

To make matters worse, Mo Salah is still sidelined as well after reportedly reaggravating his hamstring problem, putting his status in doubt for Wednesday's league clash with top-flight newcomers Luton Town. With Salah having missed substantial time since the Africa Cup of Nations, Jota was key for the Liverpool attack, bagging five goals in his last seven appearances across all competitions. Overall, the Portuguese international has hit the back of the net 14 times this term.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold also won't play versus Luton due to a hamstring injury while Dominik Szoboszlai and Thiago Alcantara are absent, too. Liverpool is currently four points clear at the top of the EPL table but Manchester City can move within one point of their rivals on Monday as they lock horns with Brentford in a make-up game from December.

The Reds will be relying heavily on the likes of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz to produce the goods at the showpiece in London this weekend as they look to lift the League Cup. Hopefully, Jota and Jones will be back sooner rather than later.